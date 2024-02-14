|
Healthcare Services Group Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides Q1 Revenues In Line
(RTTNews) - Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) reported Wednesday that fourth-quarter net income increased to $22.60 million or $0.31 per share from $16.16 million or $0.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.20 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue for the quarter declined to $423.84 million from $424.02 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted revenue was $425.0 million.
On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.16 per share on revenues of $424.24 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company now projects revenue in the range of $420.0 million to $430.0 million. Analysts expect revenues of $426.93 million for the quarter.
