HeartBeam Appoints Robert Eno As CEO; Branislav Vajdic To Be President

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) announced Thursday that Robert Eno has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 21, 2024.

Eno, a seasoned MedTech executive, joined HeartBeam as President in January 2023 and will lead as the Company continues to work towards securing the foundational FDA 510(k) clearance for its vector-based technology and prepares for commercialization and growth.

As part of the long-planned transition, Branislav Vajdic, founder and current CEO, will move into the role of President. In this role, Vajdic will focus on further innovating on the Company's groundbreaking vector-based technology, driving research and development efforts, and advancing artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

With over 30 years of experience, Eno was Chief Executive Officer of Preview Medical before joining HeartBeam. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Marketing for HeartFlow. He has also held senior marketing and sales leadership roles at OptiMedica, NeoGuide Systems and Avantec Vascular.