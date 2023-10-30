Heffernan Implements Guidewire HazardHub for Faster and More Accurate Risk Assessment

Heffernan Insurance Brokers (Heffernan), one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heffernan implemented Guidewire HazardHub to provide comprehensive property and casualty (P&C) risk data in order to better tailor insurance coverages for its customers and grow its business.

"We selected HazardHub because it offers us the most meaningful data set for property risk in the industry, such as fire hydrant locations,” said Heffernan Chief Information Officer Katherine Grasman. "The way HazardHub accumulates and augments data is by far the best that we’ve seen in the market. We’re able to leverage all of the data and functionality for a single reasonable price, unlike other solutions that we looked at in the market that offered add-ons and modules at different price points.”

Heffernan Small Business Operations Manager Kelly Planeta added, "HazardHub data is helping our staff work more efficiently, our brokers to have more meaningful conversations with prospects, and our customers to better understand their quotes and policies. It is a welcome departure from our previous system, which was too complex to meet our business needs.”

"Heffernan is a well-respected leader among independent brokerages, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to help deliver critical risk insights to property insurance buyers in both personal and commercial lines,” said Guidewire Vice President of Product Management Chris Folkman. "Customers like Heffernan motivate us to relentlessly improve upon our catalog of more than 1,400 P&C risk factors and scores, and we’re pleased that they've joined the hundreds of brokers, insurers, and reinsurers using this valuable data.”

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, founded in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States providing comprehensive business insurance, personal insurance, employee benefits and financial services solutions to a wide range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has a nationwide presence specializing in customized solutions to serve its clients’ different needs in virtually every industry.

Heffernan has been named on the insurance industry’s ‘Best Agency to Work For’ list, and consistently named a ‘Top Corporate Philanthropist’. For more information, visit www.heffins.com. License #0564249

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231030999261/en/