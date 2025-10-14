Heineken To Reshape Its Global Head Office To Unlock New Opportunities

(RTTNews) - Heineken Tuesday announced the reshaping of its global head office as part of its new five-year strategy, EverGreen 2030.

Building on EverGreen 2025, the next phase sharpens Heineken's ambition to lead in a dynamic beer market. The changes at the global head office are part of a series of initiatives designed to create a more agile, simplified, and connected organisation, ready to focus on opportunities for growth and innovation.

EverGreen 2030 places technology and agility at the core of Heineken's growth plans. The company is scaling the rollout of its Digital Backbone (DBB), a multi-year programme transforming how Heineken operates across more than 70 markets. By integrating over 40 digital platforms, DBB will simplify processes, unlock the power of data, and enable faster innovation. This will strengthen Heineken's ability to respond quickly and efficiently to consumer trends and market shifts.