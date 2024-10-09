09.10.2024 13:16:29

Helen Of Troy Q2 Profit, Revenue Decline, But Beat View, Confirms Annual Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), Wednesday reported lower profit for the second quarter primarily impacted decline in sales in Beauty & Wellness. However, the consumer products company's profit as well as revenue beat analysts' view. Helen of Troy also confirmed its full-year outlook. The company's shares were up more than 14 percent in pre-market.

Net income was $17.01 million or $0.74 per share for the second quarter, lower than $27.38 million or $1.14 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $14.2 million or $1.21 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income declined to $34.85 million from $46.85 million last year.

Sales revenue for the quarter decreased 3.5 percent to $474.22 million from $491.56 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $458.24 million.

For the full year, the company continues to expect sales revenue in the range of $1.885 billion - $1.935 billion.

EPS for the year is expected between $4.69 and $5.45 and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.00 - $7.50

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $7.1 per share on revenue of $1.9 billion for the year.

Helen of Troy stock had closed at $62.37, up 0.76 percent on Tuesday. It has traded i the range of $48.05 - $127.83 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Helen of Troy Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Helen of Troy Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Helen of Troy Ltd. 65,00 -0,76% Helen of Troy Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Dow mit neuem Rekord -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich - China-Börsen deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen