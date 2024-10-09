|
09.10.2024 13:16:29
Helen Of Troy Q2 Profit, Revenue Decline, But Beat View, Confirms Annual Outlook; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), Wednesday reported lower profit for the second quarter primarily impacted decline in sales in Beauty & Wellness. However, the consumer products company's profit as well as revenue beat analysts' view. Helen of Troy also confirmed its full-year outlook. The company's shares were up more than 14 percent in pre-market.
Net income was $17.01 million or $0.74 per share for the second quarter, lower than $27.38 million or $1.14 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $14.2 million or $1.21 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating income declined to $34.85 million from $46.85 million last year.
Sales revenue for the quarter decreased 3.5 percent to $474.22 million from $491.56 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $458.24 million.
For the full year, the company continues to expect sales revenue in the range of $1.885 billion - $1.935 billion.
EPS for the year is expected between $4.69 and $5.45 and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.00 - $7.50
Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $7.1 per share on revenue of $1.9 billion for the year.
Helen of Troy stock had closed at $62.37, up 0.76 percent on Tuesday. It has traded i the range of $48.05 - $127.83 in the last 1 year.
