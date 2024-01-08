Helen Of Troy Q3 Results Beat View; Updates Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), a consumer products company, Monday reported profit of $75.9 million or $3.19 per share for the third quarter, higher than $51.83 million or $2.15 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower cost of goods sold.

Cost of goods sold was $285.83 million for the latest quarter, down from $301.93 million last year.

The company also updated its outlook for the full year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $66.4 million or $2.79 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.75 per share.

Revenue for the quarter, however, declined to $549.6 million from $558.6 million, but beat the consensus estimate of $543.63 million.

The company said decrease in revenue was mainly due to softer demand in hair appliance, humidification and air filtration products, later start to the illness season, and SKU rationalization efforts. Net sales revenue was also impacted by a decline in brick and mortar sales in the insulated beverageware category in Home & Outdoor.

Helen of Troy now expects net sales in the range of $1.975 billion - $2.0 billion for the full year, up from the previous outlook of $1.965 billion - $2.015 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the year is expected in the range of $8.60 - $8.85, compared with $8.50 - $9.00 guided earlier.