24.04.2024 13:32:55

Helen Of Troy Q4 Profit, Revenue Up, Full-year Outlook Below View; Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), a consumer products company, Wednesday reported higher profit for the fourth quarter driven by growth in sales. However, the company's full-year guidance for profit as well as sales came in below the Street expectations. The stock was down more than 4 percent in pre-market to $96.00.

The company posted net income of $42.73 million or $1.79 per share for the fourth quarter, up from $36.18 million or $1.50 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, profit was $58.6 million or $2.45 per share. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased to $489.20 million from $484.58 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate stood at $476.9 million.

For fiscal 2025, Helen of Troy expects EPS to be in the range of $6.68-$7.45. Adjusted EPS is expected between $8.70 and $9.20. The company sees sales of $1.965 billion -$2.025 billion for the year.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $9.72 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion for the year.

Helen of Troy shares had closed at $100.28, up 0.58 percent on Tuesday. The stock has traded in the range of $81.14 - $143.68 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Helen of Troy Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Helen of Troy Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Helen of Troy Ltd. 84,50 -8,65% Helen of Troy Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- US-Anleger in Verkaufslaune -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel notiert am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen