Helen Of Troy Q4 Profit, Revenue Up, Full-year Outlook Below View; Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), a consumer products company, Wednesday reported higher profit for the fourth quarter driven by growth in sales. However, the company's full-year guidance for profit as well as sales came in below the Street expectations. The stock was down more than 4 percent in pre-market to $96.00.

The company posted net income of $42.73 million or $1.79 per share for the fourth quarter, up from $36.18 million or $1.50 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, profit was $58.6 million or $2.45 per share. On average, 6 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales increased to $489.20 million from $484.58 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate stood at $476.9 million.

For fiscal 2025, Helen of Troy expects EPS to be in the range of $6.68-$7.45. Adjusted EPS is expected between $8.70 and $9.20. The company sees sales of $1.965 billion -$2.025 billion for the year.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $9.72 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion for the year.

Helen of Troy shares had closed at $100.28, up 0.58 percent on Tuesday. The stock has traded in the range of $81.14 - $143.68 in the last 1 year.