20.08.2024 15:00:00
Helios Technologies’ Operating Company Balboa Water Group Strengthens Commitment to Quality and Excellence with ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, announced that its operating company, Balboa Water Group ("Balboa”), has received the ISO 9001:2015 registration for its electronics operations. This includes all electronics manufactured at the Tijuana, Mexico facility including both Balboa and Enovation Controls products. This certification underscores the Company’s ongoing commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and continuous improvement across its electronics operations.
"This achievement is a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and reinforces our commitment to delivering top-quality products and services to our customers. We are proud of this accomplishment and will continue to build on this foundation, striving for even greater levels of performance and customer satisfaction,” said Sean Bagan, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Helios.
The scope of the ISO 9001:2015 registration for Balboa includes the manufacturing of printed circuit board assemblies, wire harnesses, panels, displays for electronic control of hot tubs, swim spas, engines, heaters, sanitizers, and control systems for the health and wellness industry. This registration adds to Helios’ impressive list of other ISO registrations and quality declarations across its global operations:
The ISO 9001:2015 registration is an internationally recognized standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). It ensures that organizations consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements while aiming to enhance customer satisfaction through effective system application and continuous improvement.
About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
