Helios Technologies’ Operating Company Enovation Controls Named a UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, is pleased to announce that its operating company Enovation Controls has been recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ for the third consecutive year.

Enovation Controls has been recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ for the third consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This prestigious recognition, with Enovation Controls ranking #18 out of over 300 ranked companies, highlights the Company’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace environment where women can thrive. The award reflects the Company's ongoing efforts toward creating equitable opportunities, developing talent, and promoting a culture of respect.

"We are incredibly proud of the Enovation Controls UK team for this achievement. This recognition underscores our dedication to diversity and inclusion across all our global operations. Creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered is at the heart of our shared values, and this award is a testament to those efforts," said Sean Bagan, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Helios.

"Workplaces are only great if they’re great for all employees. For seven years, the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ List has been paving the way by tackling discrimination, removing barriers to women’s advancement in their careers, and challenging taboos. Importantly, each of the companies on the list have been commended by their own female employees through their anonymous feedback that told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK.

Helios remains steadfast in its commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce across all its operating companies. The recognition of Enovation Controls as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women™ is a significant milestone in the Company's broader efforts to lead with integrity, inclusion, leadership, innovation and accountability.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ enables these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast-growing and innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. As an international leader in fully tailored solutions, Enovation Controls offers a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products for various applications. With an internationally diverse team, we serve customers around the world through our global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

