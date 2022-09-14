Helios Technologies Releases ENERGEN™ Solution - Unique Cartridge Valve Technology Converts Hydraulic Flow into Electric Energy

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”) a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, introduces ENERGEN™, the unique cartridge valve that converts hydraulic flow into electric energy. Launched by Sun Hydraulics ("Sun”) a Helios company within the Hydraulics segment, ENERGEN™ is a new product in the recently announced ecoline™ program and a direct result of a longstanding focus on quality, performance and innovation.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are delivering innovation by capitalizing on our expertise in hydraulics and electronics to create one-of-a-kind solutions that will drive change throughout the markets we serve. ENERGEN™ is a unique solution that creates electrical power by capturing wasted energy from hydraulic fluid flow which can then be used to support the growing number of electrical applications required in mobile equipment. Electrification creates more need for power – Helios is creating ways to meet that need.”

The rising costs of fuel, increasing use of electrification, and introduction of battery-powered electric vehicles are increasing the importance of electrical power management. Sun Hydraulics’ ENERGEN™ solution is a timely direct response to what the market wants.

Starting with the understanding of the increasing requirement for electric power and the issue of parasitic energy loss in hydraulics, Sun created this innovative check valve solution in record time. The energy regeneration capability of the ENERGEN™ cartridge valve is attributed to an integrated generator that converts otherwise lost power into usable energy. This energy can be re-directed to control electronics such as solenoid valves and sensors or to charge a battery within an application’s system. The highly engineered generator within a cartridge valve produces supplemental electrical power in situations where increasing demands of electrification have made some electrical power sources insufficient. Equally as important, ENERGEN™ provides energy where manufacturers have traditionally not been able to run an electrical harness, unlocking functionality that was previously not possible.

About Sun Hydraulics

Founded in 1970, Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds that control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. As a global operating company, Sun Hydraulics has continually enhanced its manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements, all while prioritizing the accustomed quality that customers around the world have come to expect. For more information please visit: www.sunhydraulics.com

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

