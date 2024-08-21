Helios Technologies Releases High Capacity, Electro-Proportional Flow Control Valve Solution for Precise Motion Control at High Flow Rates

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, introduces cartridge valve model FPJP, a unique industry leading cartridge valve that provides precise proportional control at high flow rates. Launched by Sun Hydraulics ("Sun”) a Helios Technologies operating company, FPJP is part of Sun's electro-proportional flow control family.

This electro-proportional flow control valve delivers an industry leading flow rate of 114 gpm (431 L/min) and can operate at a maximum pressure of 5000 psi (350 bar). Specifically designed for use in the Sun cavity, it incorporates Sun's floating style construction. This innovative design minimizes the risk of internal parts binding, which can occur due to excessive installation torque or machining inconsistencies — a common issue with industry standard cartridge valves.

"In a market where customers demand higher flow rates and operating pressures, Helios Technologies continues to innovate with high-performing screw-in cartridge valve solutions. The FPJP valve takes full advantage of Sun's XMD Series valve driver co-developed in partnership with Helios operating company Enovation Controls. The XMD driver can be easily configured via Bluetooth using a mobile device or through Sun's open PC-based software CANpoint™. Helios continues introducing market leading products and solutions demonstrating the power of our integrated operating company strategy as we leverage our research and development across our businesses,” said Sean Bagan, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Helios.

By combining FPJP's high-capacity flow rates with the versatility of the XMD Series valve driver, a user can create compact solutions which are perfect for a wide array of on- and off-highway equipment. These innovative solutions are ideal for applications in agriculture, construction, earth moving, forestry, marine, and material handling.

Tradeshow

Sun Hydraulics will showcase the FPJP valve and other leading products and technologies at the iVT Expo starting today, August 21-22, 2024, in Chicago, IL. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for industry professionals and enthusiasts to experience firsthand the capabilities of our products and solutions.

About Sun Hydraulics

Founded in 1970, Sun Hydraulics is a leading designer and manufacturer of high performance screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds that control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. As a global operating company, Sun Hydraulics has continually enhanced its manufacturing capabilities and technological advancements, all while prioritizing the accustomed quality that customers around the world have come to expect. For more information please visit: www.sunhydraulics.com and follow up on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

