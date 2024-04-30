Helvetia with continued strong solvency

Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

St.Gallen, 30 April 2024 Helvetia reports an excellent SST ratio of 288% for the 2023 financial year. With its strong solvency and balanced risk position, the Group is in a resilient financial position and reaffirms its dividend ambition. Today, Helvetia publishes the Financial Condition Report for the 2023 financial year. The Group reports an SST ratio of 288% as of 1 January 2024 (1 January 2023: 331%). Helvetia's solvency thus remains excellent and clearly exceeds the regulatory requirements. The development compared to the previous year is primarily due to the influence of capital market developments such as lower risk-free interest rates and exchange rate fluctuations. The strong capitalisation and balanced risk position support the resilience of the Group's business model and earnings power. Group CFO Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli explains: "The continued strength of Helvetia's balance sheet enabled us to support our customers in the past financial year in the face of exceptionally high claims from natural catastrophes, while at the same time maintaining our attractive dividend policy." Helvetia is therefore well on track to pay out more than CHF 1.65 billion in dividends for the 2021 to 2025 financial years in accordance with its strategic ambition. Analysts Philipp Schüpbach

Helvetia Group, with its headquarters in St. Gallen, has grown since 1858 to become a successful insurance group with over 13,800 employees and more than 7,2 million customers. It has been enabling its customers to seize opportunities and minimise risks for all that time – Helvetia is there for them when it matters. Helvetia is the best partner and is present everywhere that protection needs arise, with insurance, pension and investment solutions from a single source as well as simple products and processes. The insurance group knows the business, from mobile phone insurance and insurance cover for the Gotthard Base Tunnel to the long-term investment of customer assets. Helvetia develops and opens up new business models with enthusiasm and drives forward its own business in a powerful and future-oriented manner. It acts with foresight and responsibility in everything it does: for the benefit of its shareholders, customers and employees as well as its partners, society and the environment.

Helvetia is the leading all-lines insurer in Switzerland. In the Europe segment comprising Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain, the company has firmly rooted market positions for generating above-average growth. In the Specialty Markets segment, Helvetia offers tailored special insurance and reinsurance cover worldwide. With a business volume of CHF 11.3 billion, Helvetia generated underlying earnings of CHF 372.5 million and an IFRS net income of CHF 301.3 million in the 2023 financial year. The shares of Helvetia Holding AG are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange. Cautionary note

