Helvetia with continued strong solvency
Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Helvetia reports an excellent SST ratio of 288% for the 2023 financial year. With its strong solvency and balanced risk position, the Group is in a resilient financial position and reaffirms its dividend ambition.
Today, Helvetia publishes the Financial Condition Report for the 2023 financial year. The Group reports an SST ratio of 288% as of 1 January 2024 (1 January 2023: 331%). Helvetia's solvency thus remains excellent and clearly exceeds the regulatory requirements. The development compared to the previous year is primarily due to the influence of capital market developments such as lower risk-free interest rates and exchange rate fluctuations.
The strong capitalisation and balanced risk position support the resilience of the Group's business model and earnings power. Group CFO Annelis Lüscher Hämmerli explains: "The continued strength of Helvetia's balance sheet enabled us to support our customers in the past financial year in the face of exceptionally high claims from natural catastrophes, while at the same time maintaining our attractive dividend policy." Helvetia is therefore well on track to pay out more than CHF 1.65 billion in dividends for the 2021 to 2025 financial years in accordance with its strategic ambition.
About the Helvetia Group
Cautionary note
News Source: Helvetia Holding AG
End of Inside Information
