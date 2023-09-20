HEMIC Deploys Guidewire Cloud for Digital Business Growth

Hawaii Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company, Inc. (HEMIC), Hawaii’s largest provider of workers’ compensation insurance, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that HEMIC has successfully migrated Guidewire InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud to power its core business, simplify IT operations, adapt quickly to changing marketing demands, and deliver value to agents and customers. A Guidewire self-managed customer since 2016, the company also migrated the self-managed installations of its Guidewire DataHub, InfoCenter, CustomerEngage, and ProducerEngage applications onto Guidewire Cloud.

"Migrating to Guidewire Cloud addresses our digital-first strategy for our customers and agents, improving and enhancing their online experience with cloud capabilities,” said HEMIC Chief Transformation Officer Leila Kagawa. "It’s also enabled us to transfer system maintenance to Guidewire so we can stay current with their latest technology and innovations, as well as easily integrate the best-in-class insurtech solutions that are part of Guidewire Marketplace and the PartnerConnect ecosystem into our workflows for streamlined processing.”

In addition, HEMIC is in the process of deploying a pricing model using Guidewire Predict for issuing quotes on new business. HEMIC Vice President of Underwriting Regina Harris commented, "One of our reasons for moving to Guidewire Cloud is to leverage predictive analytics with full integration into Guidewire PolicyCenter to improve underwriting outcomes. We expect the predictions from the pricing model to improve our small business risk selection and increase the straight-through processing rate.”

"We congratulate HEMIC on its successful cloud transformation,” said Guidewire Head of Services Michael Mahoney. "We are excited to help the company continue its 27-year mission of serving Hawaii’s businesses with the core values of excellence and integrity.”

About HEMIC

HEMIC is the State of Hawai`i’s leading workers’ compensation insurance company, caring for more than 6,600 businesses and 75,000 workers across the Hawaiian Islands. HEMIC is rated "A” (Excellent) for financial strength by A.M. Best. An expert in safety, HEMIC helps employers prevent workplace injuries as well as care for injured workers.

HEMIC has two wholly owned subsidiaries to help businesses with their additional insurance needs: Employers’ Protective Insurance Company (EPIC) provides temporary disability insurance (TDI) and HEMIC Insurance Managers, Inc. (HIMI) brokers other lines of commercial business insurance, offers risk management consulting services, and provides multiline third-party administrator services to self-insured entities and captive insurers.

To learn more about the HEMIC family of companies, please visit www.HEMIC.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

