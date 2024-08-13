Henkel H1 Profit Surges, Sales Edge Down; Confirms Recently Upgraded FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German chemical and consumer goods firm Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY.PK) reported Tuesday significantly higher profit in its first half, driven by sales growth. The company further maintained its recently revised fiscal 2024 outlook.

For the first half, net income attributable to shareholders surged 82.4 percent to 1.03 billion euros from last year's 564 million euros.

Earnings per preferred share increased significantly to 2.46 euros from previous year's 1.35 euros. Adjusted earnings per preferred share were 2.78 euros, compared to 2.13 euros in the prior-year period.

Adjusted operating profit or adjusted EBIT increased significantly by 28.4 percent to 1.61 billion euros from 1.25 billion euros last year, in particular as a result of the strong increase in gross margin.

Adjusted EBIT margin increased by 340 basis points to 14.9 percent from 11.5 percent a year ago.

In a persistently challenging market environment, Henkel achieved Group sales of 10.81 billion euros, down 1 percent from prior year's 10.93 billion euros, negatively impacted by the divestment of the business activities in Russia.

However, Henkel now achieved nominal sales growth of 3.4 percent in the second quarter to 5.50 billion euros from last year's 5.32 billion euros.

In organic terms, Henkel achieved good sales growth of 2.9 percent in the first half, and 2.8 percent in the second quarter.

Regarding the outlook, Henkel said it raised fiscal 2024 outlook in mid-July as it is confident about the remainder of the year following the strong business performance in the first half of the year.

For the year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per preferred share to increase in the range of 20 to 30 percent at constant exchange rates.

Adjusted EBIT margin at Group level is now expected to be in the range of 13.5 to 14.5 percent.

For the current fiscal year, Henkel continues to expect organic sales growth of 2.5 to 4.5 percent.

Henkel further expects mid- to long-term financial ambition already to be reached mid-term.

For the Group, the company projects mid-term organic sales growth of 3 to 4 percent, adjusted EBIT margin of around 16 percent and adjusted earnings per preferred share growth in the mid- to high single-digit percentage range at constant exchange rates and including acquisitions.

