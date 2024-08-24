|
24.08.2024 17:01:00
Here Are 2 Ambitious Goals for On Holding Stock in the Second Half of 2024
Shoes made by Switzerland's On Holding (NYSE: ONON) are among the most in-demand in the world. But not content with its impressive recent market-share gains, On's management is setting two goals for the remainder of 2024 that seem quite ambitious.Regarding its market share gains, On's growth has been nothing short of spectacular since it went public. The company has enjoyed net sales growth of 69%, 47%, and 24% in 2022, 2023, and the first half of 2024, respectively. That growth far outpaces growth for the industry and is better than many of On's peers.On says it's winning because of its differentiated cushioning. The company calls it CloudTec -- there are individual cushioning pockets that more easily adapt to a runner's stride. The company claims this makes it feel like you're "running on clouds."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!