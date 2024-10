Here Are 2 Great Stocks That Have Qualities Warren Buffett Loves to See

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns more than 60 subsidiary businesses, and investors, unfortunately, cannot invest in these companies individually. However, that might not be a bad thing, as longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe believe Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL) and James Hardie (NYSE: JHX) might be excellent long-term investments to buy now.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Oct. 3, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 7, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool