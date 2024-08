Here Are 5 Things Smart Investors Should Know About Super Micro Computer's 10-for-1 Stock Split

IT infrastructure company Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) has been a favorite among artificial intelligence (AI) investors over the last year.Earlier this month, Supermicro reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal 2024 (ended June 30). The earnings report was a mixed bag, but management surprised investors by announcing a 10-for-1 stock split.Let's explore how stock splits work and examples of recent ones from comparable AI businesses to help form a thorough investment thesis around Supermicro right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool