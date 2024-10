Here Are My 2 Favorite ETFs in October

There is little doubt that the best way for the average person to create wealth over the long term is through investing. While over 60% of Americans own stocks, most of that is through buying into funds that own multiple stocks. The direct ownership of stocks accounts for a little over 20%.For most people, investing in stocks through vehicles such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a great option. Let's look at two ETFs I'd be buying this month with cash I have available for investing.The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is a classic, and for good reason. The ETF tracks the performance of the S&P 500 stock index, which tracks the stock performance of roughly 500 of the largest public companies traded in the U.S. (as ranked by market capitalization (market cap)). When investors talk about the performance of the stock market, they are quite often referring to the performance of the S&P 500 index.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool