Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
17.11.2025 00:00:00
Here Are My 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Growth stocks are still in style on Wall Street, and as long as the artificial intelligence (AI) trend is ongoing, I doubt there's much that will change that fact. The fastest-growing stocks are all involved in the AI boom, and there are multiple businesses that look like excellent buys.My top two are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM). Both of these companies are seeing huge growth thanks to the AI arms race, and their impressive performance doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. I think these two are must-buys for every growth investor, especially heading into 2026 -- a year slated to see significant AI growth again.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Heremehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.25
|Here comes the energy crunch (Financial Times)
|
03.11.25
|US-China escalation is here to stay (Financial Times)
|
14.08.25
|‘Showtime’s not here yet’: Cincinnati consumers shrug off Trump’s tariffs (Financial Times)
|
14.08.25