Here Are My 3 Worst-Performing Investments in My Portfolio - And Why I'm Still Holding Them

No investor gets it right all the time, and I'm certainly not an exception. While I've cut my losses on a few losing investments in recent years, there are some I still own, even though they've been beaten down. Here 's why I'm holding on to Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC), and Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND).*Stock prices used were the morning prices of July 9, 2024. The video was published on July 10, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool