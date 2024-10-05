|
05.10.2024 11:37:00
Here Are My Top-3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in October
I'm a huge fan of dividend stocks. I love to collect the passive income they send me. On top of that, dividend stocks have historically outperformed non-payers by a wide margin (9.2% average-annual total return versus 4.3% since 1973, according to Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds). Dividend growers have delivered the best returns (10.2%). That's why I focus on companies with excellent histories of dividend growth that seems highly likely to continue. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Prologis (NYSE: PLD) currently sit at the top of my buy list. Here's why they're great dividend stocks to buy this October. Brookfield Infrastructure has been a terrific dividend stock over the years. The global-infrastructure operator has grown its payout at a 9% compound annual rate over its 15-year history. It currently offers a nearly 4%-yielding dividend covered by a conservative 67% dividend-payout ratio. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
