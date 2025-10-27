NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
27.10.2025 16:26:00
Here Are My Top 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Some companies offer investors the best of both worlds by paying high-yielding dividends, enabling investors to collect lucrative passive-income streams. Additionally, these companies are growing their earnings at healthy rates, which enables them to increase their dividends and the value of their stock prices. This combination of income and growth can add up to robust total returns.Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O) currently stand out for their high yields and sustainable earnings growth. Their proven abilities to deliver both dividend income and capital appreciation through consistent earnings growth makes them my top high-yielding dividend stocks to buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
