23.08.2024 09:23:00
Here Are My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
After a spectacular performance in 2023 and a roaring start to 2024, the capital markets have started to cool down as of late.Naturally, the recent selling activity can be attributed to a variety of factors including mixed job data, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, and of course the upcoming presidential election. During times like these investors may opt to exit more growth-oriented opportunities and seek safer, steadier positions.Let's explore five dividend stocks that I think look like screaming buys right now. Investors interested in reliable passive income don't want to miss out on these stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
