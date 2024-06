Here Are the Net Worth and Income That Put You in the Top 5% of American Households by Age

Your net worth is like a scorecard of how you're doing financially. Consistently moving in a positive direction means you're making solid progress toward becoming financially independent and toward retirement.Calculating your net worth is simple. You add up all of your financial assets -- checking accounts, savings accounts, investments, your home value, and any other property. Then, you subtract any financial liabilities -- your mortgage balance, student loans, credit card debt, or anything else you owe.If you consistently save more than you spend, you'll see your net worth increase over time. Establishing that habit will ensure you don't reach retirement without anything to show for your long career.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel