BASE Aktie
WKN DE: A2PT19 / ISIN: JP3835260005
|
27.10.2025 20:57:25
Here's Everything Investors Need to Know About Coinbase's Base Token
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) could be gearing up to launch a new cryptocurrency, and it could turn into a major performance driver for the business. While the company hasn't officially announced the launch of an upcoming token built around its Base network, some signs suggest that the crypto platform specialist is readying a new coin -- and analysts at J.P. Morgan are particularly bullish about what it could mean for Coinbase stock.Image source: Getty Images.Base is Coinbase's Layer-2 network built on the Ethereum blockchain. Base helps to accelerate transactions, reduce costs, sustain safety, and facilitate development initiatives across Coinbase's platform. Last Friday, J.P. Morgan published a paper breaking down potential benefits to Coinbase's valuation that could stem from the launch of a token built around the Base network.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
