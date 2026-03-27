Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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27.03.2026 22:00:00
Here's How Lucid Can STOP Disappointing Investors
When Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) went public in 2021, it initially soared on hype for electric vehicles (EVs). But it has since lost its luster with investors, and has now lost almost 90% of its value since its initial public offering. Some thought Lucid was the next Tesla, as it had the luxury look and designs, as well as advanced EV technology and performance.Despite comparing well to Tesla in its very early history, Lucid hasn't been able to keep pace with how quickly Tesla built its scale within a few years. If Lucid is going to shift into a higher gear and stop disappointing investors, this is the next step it has to take.If investors merely scratch the surface of Lucid's and rival Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) basic numbers, a narrative quickly develops. Lucid, on one hand, is finally building scale and boosting its top line by setting eight consecutive quarters of record vehicle deliveries. Lucid should easily continue to set record vehicle deliveries throughout 2026, as it will be the first full year of sales for the recently launched Gravity SUV.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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