|
04.10.2024 12:01:00
Here's How Much the Average Worker Expects to Need per Month in Retirement. How Do You Compare?
The folks at Shroders conduct an annual retirement survey, and their findings in 2023 and 2024 are eye-opening -- and alarming. Here's a look at some of them, including how much income workers expect to need in retirement, along with how much retirees report actually spending.Some of the data in the surveys can guide you in your own retirement planning, as you determine how much money you'll need for retirement and how you'll get it. (Keep in mind that there are many possible sources of income in retirement besides Social Security.)Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
