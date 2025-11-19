Tell Aktie

Tell für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
19.11.2025 02:10:00

Here's How to Tell if You Qualify for Social Security Spousal Benefits

When you hear about Social Security benefits, you're usually hearing about the retired worker benefits available to seniors age 62 and older. But that's only one type of benefit available through the program. Social Security also provides benefits to the spouses of qualifying workers, even if those spouses were never employed themselves.These spousal benefits are less common, though. The Social Security Administration (SSA) pays retirement benefits to more than 53 million Americans, but only 2 million receive spousal benefits.To learn if you qualify for spousal benefits, here are the four boxes you need to check in order to receive them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tell S.A.mehr Nachrichten