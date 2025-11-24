NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.11.2025 10:03:00
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2026: 5 Reasons to Buy Now
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been on my radar for years as one of the best-run retailers serving rural and hobby-farming customers. Today, the stock offers a solid dividend yield, even as the company invests aggressively in its growth ambitions.Even more, Tractor Supply is the clear leader in its niche. The rural lifestyle retailer has spent the past decade building a nationwide footprint with a unique store format and strategic locations that make it difficult for big-box rivals to copy it. Additionally, it has a fast-growing and valuable loyalty program. These factors combine to make Tractor Supply one of the most resilient retailers with strong growth prospects.For 2026, Tractor Supply is my top dividend stock idea because the current yield looks attractive, and the payout is conservative relative to earnings. On top of that, the underlying business is starting to accelerate again, and management is leaning into a clear plan that calls for performance to accelerate toward the ambitious targets shared at its late 2024 Investment Community Day.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
