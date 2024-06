Here's the Average Net Worth and Retirement Savings Among American Households by Age

The Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) is published every three years. The report is a financial snapshot of American households across demographic and economic groups, providing details on income, assets, debt, and net worth.The latest SCF was conducted in 2022 and published in October 2023. American households reported an average retirement account balance of $333,940 and an average net worth of $1.06 million. Read on to see an age-based breakdown of those figures.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel