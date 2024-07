Here's the Average Stock Market Return Under Democratic and Republican Presidents (Hint: It May Surprise You)

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is widely regarded as the best barometer for the overall U.S. stock market due to its scope and diversity. The index tracks 500 large American companies that span all 11 market sectors, covering about 80% of domestic equities by market capitalization.The S&P 500 has returned 43%, or 11% annually, since Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president on January 20, 2021. But with the next presidential election just months away, investors may be curious about how the stock market has performed under other Democratic and Republican presidents .The S&P 500 was created in March 1957. Since its inception, the index has returned 12,510% excluding dividend payments, which is equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. That does not mean the S&P 500 has increased 7.4% in every year, but rather that it has returned an average of 7.4% annually since 1957.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool