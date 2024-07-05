05.07.2024 10:45:00

Here's the Average Stock Market Return Under Democratic and Republican Presidents (Hint: It May Surprise You)

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is widely regarded as the best barometer for the overall U.S. stock market due to its scope and diversity. The index tracks 500 large American companies that span all 11 market sectors, covering about 80% of domestic equities by market capitalization.The S&P 500 has returned 43%, or 11% annually, since Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president on January 20, 2021. But with the next presidential election just months away, investors may be curious about how the stock market has performed under other Democratic and Republican presidents.The S&P 500 was created in March 1957. Since its inception, the index has returned 12,510% excluding dividend payments, which is equivalent to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. That does not mean the S&P 500 has increased 7.4% in every year, but rather that it has returned an average of 7.4% annually since 1957.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Presidents Corporate Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Presidents Corporate Group Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen am Freitag an. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen