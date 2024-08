Here's the Best Unknown Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now With $500

Investing $500 a year, or roughly $10 a week, can be a life-changing proposition. I like to view this opportunity through the eyes of my 8-year-old daughter.A mere $10 invested weekly would balloon to just over $1 million by the time she turns 55, assuming 10% returns. Should we dare to dream of beating the market by 2 percentage points via outperforming stocks like the one included in today's article, this $1 million would spike to $2.4 million.These returns are all from $500 a year, or about $10 weekly.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool