|
21.08.2024 11:29:00
Here's the Best Unknown Value Stock to Buy Right Now With $1,000
There are plenty of stocks to buy with upside exposure to falling interest rates, and there is also no lack of stocks whose management is restructuring the company for revenue and margin expansion. Still, what about buying shares in a company whose restructuring initiatives make it look like a good value and have an upside kicker from a lower-interest-rate environment?That's the proposition at the water solutions company Pentair (NYSE: PNR). It's the sort of stock newbie investors should consider adding to their portfolios, because it's a relatively low-risk stock with good upside potential.Management's so-called transformation and 80/20 initiatives call for improving its return on sales (operating profit margin) from 20.8% in 2023 to 24% in 2026. It's an ambitious aim, but so far, Pentair has the numbers to back it up. Indeed, it's particularly compelling that the company's initiatives are already demonstrating margin expansion, even as its sales outlook worsened this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!