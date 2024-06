Here's the Biggest Reason Nvidia Stock Could Keep Its Momentum Going for Years to Come

In the blockbuster 1997 movie Titanic, the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio stood on the bow of the ship and proclaimed, "I'm the king of the world!" Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is having that kind of a moment.The company recently reported first-quarter revenue of $26 billion, up 262% year over year and a record high. Its earnings soared 628% to nearly $14.9 billion. Nvidia raised its quarterly dividend by 150%. It announced a highly anticipated 10-for-1 stock split. And its stock has skyrocketed more than 170% over the last 12 months. Nvidia truly is the king of the artificial intelligence (AI) world right now in several ways. However, as the Titanic movie showed, king-of-the-world moments can be fleeting. Nvidia could have a better fate, though.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel