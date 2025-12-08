Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

Advance Auto Parts Aktie

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

08.12.2025

Here's Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Recovered in November

Shares in autoparts retailer Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) rose by 10.1% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move follows a slew of analyst upgrades after the company's third earnings were released at the end of October. Let's take a closer look at what this means for the investment proposition now. The company is in restructuring mode, and the investment case for buying the stock is based on a simple value proposition. In other words, comparing Advance Auto to its peers like O'Reilly Automotive, and AutoZone, and asking why the company can't get, at least somewhere near, the operational performance of them? If it does so, then the upside potential is significant. The two charts below provide a small indication of how poorly Advance Auto has performed operationally over the years, and also hint at the potential upside if management turns matters around. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Advance Auto Parts Inc. 44,80

