ATI Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: 888576 / ISIN: CA0019411036
|
28.10.2025 18:28:51
Here's Why ATI Stock Flew Higher Today
Shares in ATI (NYSE: ATI) rose as much as 12.9% in early trading today on strong third-quarter earnings and a hike in full-year guidance that suggests the company will enter 2026 with excellent trading momentum.The company produces high-performance materials and components, as well as advanced alloys, with about 86% of its revenue in the aerospace and defense markets. Getting into more granular detail, 60% of its revenue comes from products for commercial jet engines.It's a market with a relatively small number of customers, ultimately driven by aircraft production at Boeing and Airbus and by engine manufacturing at GE Aerospace, RTX's Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce. Competitors include companies like Carpenter Technology and Howmet Aerospace.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
