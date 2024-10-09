|
09.10.2024 11:38:00
Here's Why Everybody's Talking About Scholar Rock Right Now
Shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK) shot 364% higher on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. The market was reacting to surprisingly positive news regarding the clinical-stage drugmaker's lead candidate, apitegromab.If you're like the vast majority of individual investors, you've never heard of Scholar Rock, apitegromab, or the muscle-wasting disease it could treat. Here's a quick look at the results that excited savvy biotech investors to see if the stock can continue climbing.Apitegromab is an antibody that binds to another protein called myostatin, which normally works to limit muscle growth. It's being tested in the phase 3 Sapphire trial, which enrolled nonambulatory patients with type 2 and type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
