GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
20.02.2026 19:53:10
Here's Why Grail Stock Crashed 50% Today
This isn't a good day for investors in Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL). The stock declined more than 50% by 1:30 p.m. today. The move comes on the day of its fourth-quarter earnings results, but more importantly, the release of its top-line results from a major trial of its Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test in England's National Health Service (NHS). As you have already surmised, the trial did not go as planned. The first bullet point of the results release is what investors are focusing on today: "The primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed. However, there was a favorable trend toward fewer Stage III-IV cancers in a pre-specified group of 12 deadly cancers in the intervention arm after the prevalent screening round." Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
