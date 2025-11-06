GRAIL Aktie

GRAIL für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1

06.11.2025 12:00:00

Here's Why Grail Stock Exploded Higher by 55% in October

Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a loss-making diagnostics company with an innovative technology that has the potential to grow significantly in the future under the right circumstances. As such, it's precisely the kind of stock that could respond violently to positive news flow, as it did in October with a 55.5% increase, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's why.The company's Galleri test is commercially available, but it has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It's a so-called multi-cancer early detection (MCED) screening test capable of detecting "a cancer signal shared by over 50 types of cancer, over 45 of which do not have recommended screening guidelines," according to its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.Grail is working on FDA approval under a Breakthrough Device Designation, which is expected to accelerate the review process. The company plans to complete a premarket approval (PMA) submission to the FDA during the first six months of 2026. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu GRAILmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GRAILmehr Analysen

