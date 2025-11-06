GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
|
06.11.2025 12:00:00
Here's Why Grail Stock Exploded Higher by 55% in October
Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a loss-making diagnostics company with an innovative technology that has the potential to grow significantly in the future under the right circumstances. As such, it's precisely the kind of stock that could respond violently to positive news flow, as it did in October with a 55.5% increase, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's why.The company's Galleri test is commercially available, but it has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It's a so-called multi-cancer early detection (MCED) screening test capable of detecting "a cancer signal shared by over 50 types of cancer, over 45 of which do not have recommended screening guidelines," according to its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.Grail is working on FDA approval under a Breakthrough Device Designation, which is expected to accelerate the review process. The company plans to complete a premarket approval (PMA) submission to the FDA during the first six months of 2026. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GRAILmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu GRAILmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!