Here's Why Monday.com Stock Jumped 19% in May

Shares of Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) climbed 19.3% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The workforce management software platform notched another strong quarter, and investors were impressed.On May 15, Monday.com reported quarterly revenue of $217 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.61. Both figures were well above analyst expectations, and the quarterly sales marked an impressive 34% growth over the prior year.