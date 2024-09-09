09.09.2024 23:55:00

Here's Why Snap Stock Lost 30% of Its Value in August

Shares of Snapchat's parent company Snap (NYSE: SNAP) lost 29.9% of their value during August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. And the whole drop happened on Aug. 2, the day after it reported financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of 2024.Snap's Q2 revenue was up 16% year over year to over $1.2 billion, which would have been good enough to satisfy investors. But the company thinks that its Q3 revenue will only be up by 12% to 16%. That's slower than what investors had hoped. And it's why the stock was down so sharply during the month.On one hand, double-digit growth is almost always a good thing, and Snap has that. On the other hand, Snap is in an interesting situation. The company has grown its user base in recent years and made improvements to its platform for advertisers. This was expected to increase its monetization rates, and it briefly did.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

15.12.22 Snap Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
