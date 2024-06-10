|
10.06.2024 20:43:00
Here's Why Stocks Such as CrowdStrike and KKR Jumped Today, Whereas Stocks Such as Illumina Dropped
Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are hitting all-time highs today after news broke that the company will be added to the S&P 500 on June 24. And CrowdStrike won't be the only company to enjoy the recognition: Investment firm KKR (NYSE: KKR) and website company GoDaddy will also be added to the S&P 500 that day.The S&P 500 is an index of roughly 500 of the biggest, most profitable U.S. companies. And given that the number of constituents stays close to 500, there are three companies leaving the S&P 500 on June 24 to make room for the three companies mentioned above. Among those leaving the index is biotech company Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) -- a company that was added to the index in 2015, giving it a relatively short-lived time in the index.Joining Illumina on the way out are Comerica and Robert Half, companies that had been in the S&P 500 since 1995 and 2000, respectively.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
