27.09.2024 19:47:00

Here's Why Surgery Partners Could Be the Next Hot Takeover

With the stock markets trading near highs again and the start of a lower interest rates cycle, the backdrop for mergers, spin-offs, and acquisitions continues to improve. Elevated stock prices are just as good as currency when trying to acquire another company. The Sept. 24, 2024, announcement that Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) will be acquired by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners for $56.50 per share or $8.4 billion is a prime example of the improving backdrop.Prior to the news, plenty of speculation and rumors were swirling around about the work collaboration software provider. Investors looking for another potential and logical buyout candidate in the healthcare sector can take a close look at Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY).The Acute Care Boom Is Real, and Health Insurers Are ScramblingThe acute care boom has been a growth driver for Surgery Partners, which owns and operates surgical hospitals, centers and ambulatory facilities, providing high-quality care at lower prices than general hospitals. The acute care surge that started in the fall of 2023 shocked health insurers like Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), causing them to lower their earnings forecasts for the next ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga

ATX und DAX vorbörslich leichter -- Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Montag im Minus notieren. Die Börsen in Fernost finden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

