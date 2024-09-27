|
27.09.2024 19:47:00
Here's Why Surgery Partners Could Be the Next Hot Takeover
With the stock markets trading near highs again and the start of a lower interest rates cycle, the backdrop for mergers, spin-offs, and acquisitions continues to improve. Elevated stock prices are just as good as currency when trying to acquire another company. The Sept. 24, 2024, announcement that Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) will be acquired by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners for $56.50 per share or $8.4 billion is a prime example of the improving backdrop.Prior to the news, plenty of speculation and rumors were swirling around about the work collaboration software provider. Investors looking for another potential and logical buyout candidate in the healthcare sector can take a close look at Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY).The Acute Care Boom Is Real, and Health Insurers Are ScramblingThe acute care boom has been a growth driver for Surgery Partners, which owns and operates surgical hospitals, centers and ambulatory facilities, providing high-quality care at lower prices than general hospitals. The acute care surge that started in the fall of 2023 shocked health insurers like Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), causing them to lower their earnings forecasts for the next ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Surgery Partners Incmehr Nachrichten
|
05.08.24
|Ausblick: Surgery Partners legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Surgery Partners vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Surgery Partners zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Surgery Partners legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Surgery Partners Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
|Surgery Partners Inc
|28,40
|-29,70%