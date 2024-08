Here's Why Sweetgreen Stock Soared Today

Shares of salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) soared on Friday after the company released financial results for its second quarter of 2024. As of 10 a.m. ET, Sweetgreen stock was up a whopping 25%.In Q2, Sweetgreen generated revenue of $185 million. This 21% year-over-year increase is the result of same-store-sales growth of 9% and of new restaurants in the system -- four net new locations opened during Q2 alone.CEO and co-founder Jonathan Neman credited new menu items with Sweetgreen's growing popularity, saying, "Sweetgreen's expanding menu is hitting the mark with customers."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool