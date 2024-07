Here's Why Sweetgreen Stock Was Up a Stunning 167% in the First Half of 2024

Shares of salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) were up 166.7% in the first half of 2024, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This torrid move higher was punctuated by two big gains that occurred each time it reported quarterly financial results.It likely goes without saying, but returns for Sweetgreen stock absolutely dwarfed the otherwise impressive 14.5% gain for the S&P 500.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool