Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.12.2025 06:37:00
Here's Why the Next Phase of the AI Boom May Not Come From Chipmakers
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has, thus far, been mostly built on the foundation of hardware. The expensive data centers that power AI have fueled massive spending on the processors that give AI its smarts.Chipmakers have benefited immensely as a result. Nvidia, the hands-down leader in AI processors with an estimated 90% of the market, has seen its share price rise 950% over the past three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which manufactures most of the world's most advanced processors, has seen its shares pop nearly 250%.However, there are some compelling reasons why the next AI boom will be more focused on software and services. Here's why the transition could already be underway and why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) may be one of the biggest winners.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
