USA Rare Eart a Aktie
WKN DE: A412UH / ISIN: US91733P1075
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17.05.2026 11:36:50
Here's Why USA Rare Earth Stock Crashed This Week
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) shares declined by 9.6% this week. The move comes a week after it released its first-quarter earnings report. The decline is probably due to a "sell on the news" trading mentality. In addition, the earnings report reminds investors that USA Rare Earth is a loss-making company that, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Wall Street analysts don't expect to generate earnings before 2028 or cash flow before 2029.To put recent events into context, USA Rare Earth stock soared by 72% in April as the company made real progress in derisking its mine-to-magnet strategy. As a reminder, the company plans to produce metals and magnets before commissioning its Round Top mine in 2028. It's a somewhat back-to-front strategy that puts pressure on the company to ensure a supply of non-China-sourced raw materials before Round Top begins operations. The good news from April was that the company entered into a partnership that secured the right to rare-earth materials, as well as a $2.8 billion agreement to acquire Brazil's Serra Verde Group, the owner of a rare-earth mine and processing plant in that country. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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