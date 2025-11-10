TOKEN Aktie
WKN: 565294 / ISIN: JP3590900001
|
10.11.2025 22:36:57
Here's Why XRP Is Crypto's Best-Performing Large-Cap Token Over the Past 24 Hours, Up 9.5%
As of 4 p.m. ET, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has surged higher than any other large-cap top-25 cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Over the past 24 hours, this leading open-source permission-less blockchain project is up 9.5%. That's a move that is undoubtedly going to entice many investors and traders to rethink their thesis around this token, and think about jumping on the momentum wagon with XRP once again.As a leading blockchain used for cross-border transactions (thanks to its sub-five-second time to finality and fees that cost users a fraction of a penny to transact any sum), XRP has plenty of unique token-specific catalysts to point to as reasons for today's rise. However, let's dive into a couple of key factors that appear to be most meaningful for those looking to determine whether XRP is a buy right now or not.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Nachrichten zu TOKEN CORPmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu TOKEN CORPmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TOKEN CORP
|14 450,00
|1,76%
