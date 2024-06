Hertz Appoints Haralson As CFO

(RTTNews) - Monday, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) announced the appointment of Scott Haralson as chief financial officer, replacing Alexandra Brooks, who will be resigning to explore other opportunities.

The company said that Brooks will continue in her role until the end of June to facilitate a smooth transition.

Haralson most recently served as chief financial officer at Spirit Airlines.

Additionally, the company stated that its Chief Operating Officer Justin Keppy has agreed to resign from the company, effective June 3, 2024.