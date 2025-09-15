Hesai Group Aktie

Hesai Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D6RC / ISIN: US4280501085

15.09.2025 10:11:45

Hesai Technology Inks $40 Mln Deal With U.S Robotaxi Co. For Lidar Solutions Supply

(RTTNews) - Hesai Technology (HSAI) on Monday announced an expanded production agreement with a U.S.-based robotaxi company for the exclusive supply of both long-range and short-range lidar solutions. The agreement, valued at more than $40 million, ensures supply till the end of fiscal 2026.

The Chinese technology company said that the global robotaxi industry is entering a phase of rapid scale-up, driven by advancements in Level 4 or L4 autonomous driving. Lidar technology has an important role in ensuring safe and reliable driverless operations, offering long-and short-range perception capabilities required for driving in crowded cities, Hesai Technology added.

Commenting on the deal, David Li, Cofounder and CEO of Hesai, said, "This expanded agreement reflects the trust that leading robotaxi companies place in Hesai's technology. "As the industry transitions from pilot programs to scaled deployments, Hesai is proud to deliver lidar solutions that combine performance, reliability, and scalable manufacturing—meeting the highest standards of safety while enabling driverless mobility at scale."

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hesai Group (B) (spons. ADRs) 26,00 4,84% Hesai Group (B) (spons. ADRs)

